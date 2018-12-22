Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 31.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 56,418 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 123,723 shares with $14.15M value, down from 180,141 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Reliance Trust increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 66.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reliance Trust acquired 3,002 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Reliance Trust holds 7,532 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 4,530 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) negative economic conditions in China are weighing it down – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Reliance Trust decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,081 shares to 80,615 valued at $9.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,225 shares and now owns 31,890 shares. Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 24. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 24. Jefferies maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 27 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, August 24 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, December 3. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Capital owns 2,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd invested in 4.31% or 5.57 million shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.46% or 17,681 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 1.75 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Jefferies Lc reported 44,092 shares. Wealthtrust owns 14,519 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has invested 0.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Inv Retirement Inc holds 0.26% or 3,432 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.17 million shares. Beach Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 4.12% or 23,090 shares. Horizon Investment Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,403 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Gru stated it has 93,224 shares. Bell Comml Bank has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 3.69% or 8.50M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Altaba Inc stake by 22,447 shares to 140,232 valued at $9.55M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,245 shares and now owns 8,657 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.