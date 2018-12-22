Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 18.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 66,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.81M, down from 368,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54 million shares traded or 127.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 23.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, down from 20,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04 million shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 4,077 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,624 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 369,399 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 91,113 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 1,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 100 shares. Southport Management Ltd Company reported 15,000 shares stake. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Lc reported 37,012 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 593,469 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company accumulated 78,056 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Logan Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nippon Life Americas holds 58,290 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $48.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 127,930 shares to 230,554 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 38,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, August 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, January 16. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 4 with “Underweight”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Monday, May 9 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OXY in report on Wednesday, March 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OXY in report on Thursday, May 10 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 2 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of COP in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COP in report on Friday, February 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 17 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 21. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 28 report.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD, worth $3.62 million. Shares for $4.27 million were sold by Wallette Don E Jr. on Wednesday, August 22. Schwarz Glenda Mae sold $1.34 million worth of stock or 18,882 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.