Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.05M shares traded or 261.00% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 24.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 18,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,352 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, down from 77,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 164.94% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. La-Z-Boy had 18 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of LZB in report on Thursday, January 5 to “Mkt Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 2 by Sidoti. The stock of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Longbow. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research given on Thursday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LZB in report on Thursday, November 30 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. LZB’s profit will be $24.83M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 145,519 are owned by Nordea Invest. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Smith Graham & Com Invest Advsrs Lp invested in 317,162 shares. Monroe State Bank And Mi invested in 0.57% or 58,304 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 109,998 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,209 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 726,373 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 33,187 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 9,222 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 19,667 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 152,432 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 0.01% or 20,231 shares. Morgan Stanley has 248,581 shares.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $7.42 million activity. The insider Sawyer Otis S sold 88,806 shares worth $3.07M. On Tuesday, September 18 Collier John Douglas sold $158,275 worth of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 5,000 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 14,659 shares to 52,249 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 44,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Among 9 analysts covering Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Luminex Corp had 18 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Monday, May 7. Citigroup maintained Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 4. On Wednesday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Neutral” rating.