Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 53,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,963 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.05 million, up from 443,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 3.59 million shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Park National Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 170.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,266 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 2,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. On Monday, July 23 Murphy James P. sold $3.29M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 15,000 shares. The insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03M. GALANTI RICHARD A also sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, October 30. $1.49 million worth of stock was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was made by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shares C (NYSE:ACN) by 3,180 shares to 18,963 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp by 28,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,512 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 19. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, December 14. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $258 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, November 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com reported 8,893 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,319 shares. 2,305 are held by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sunbelt Securities owns 3,464 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,166 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 106,375 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bluestein R H And Co holds 3.2% or 282,942 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 98,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 9,647 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 1,977 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,407 are owned by Forward Ltd Liability Corp. Colony Gp Limited Company owns 15,024 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 208,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 5,517 shares. 158,375 are held by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,407 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa invested in 0.05% or 29,098 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sei Co has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 41,405 shares. Beach Point Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 306,562 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Co owns 6.46M shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ameriprise stated it has 11,162 shares. 154 were accumulated by Assetmark. Kentucky-based Field & Main Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 701,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stanley owns 69,149 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BERY in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the shares of BERY in report on Monday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, August 26.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,438 shares to 194,891 shares, valued at $27.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,278 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

