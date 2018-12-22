Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 76.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 127,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,900 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $864,000, down from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 136,065 shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 121.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 33.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 12,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58 million, up from 36,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75M shares traded or 96.78% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $743.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots by 64,898 shares to 11,256 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 8,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,823 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund invested in 5,864 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.04% or 1,334 shares. Bonness Entertainment has invested 8.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Banque Pictet Cie reported 5,350 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 18,413 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Zacks Invest stated it has 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Palisade Asset Management holds 0.88% or 37,604 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma reported 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Putnam Fl Investment Management has 1.15% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 70,586 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability reported 94,134 shares. Cwh Cap holds 0.31% or 3,831 shares. Blue Cap invested in 7,047 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 108 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Thursday, March 17 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Needham given on Friday, August 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175.0 target. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Piper Jaffray. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 4 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 9. Canaccord Genuity maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse 2019 Medical Devices Outlook Looks Very Bullish, Even Out to 2025 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy to Survive a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $7.22 million activity. $7,352 worth of stock was bought by Doliveux Roch on Wednesday, October 31. $404,289 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Sagar Bijoy. Shares for $133,627 were sold by Boehnlein Glenn S on Monday, October 1. The insider Owen Katherine Ann sold $6.32M. $69,124 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, November 5.

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings Inc.: Par Pacific to Acquire US Oil & Refining Co. to Significantly Boost Mainland Refining and Logistics Presence – The Wall Street Transcript” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Dangerous Is General Electric’s Mountain Of Debt? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NuStar Energy Bonds Are Oversold – Now Yielding >10% – NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) – Adoption of Shareholders Rights Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 2.67 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 3 investors sold PAR shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 5.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 414 shares. Strs Ohio owns 31,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 937,835 shares. Thomson Horstmann And Bryant reported 1.6% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Granite Inv Prns Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Blackrock reported 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 30,335 shares. Bamco Ny invested 0.01% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). 98,510 were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 30,059 shares.