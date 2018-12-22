Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) stake by 71.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 393,435 shares as Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM)’s stock declined 37.67%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 155,666 shares with $2.87M value, down from 549,101 last quarter. Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc now has $513.16M valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 1.97 million shares traded or 114.22% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 29.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.77, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 16 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.50 million shares, down from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. for 349,187 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 128,910 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based Ares Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,700 shares.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 135,197 shares traded or 84.13% up from the average. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Special Year-End Distribution of $0.08 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – 8% Yielder With One Of The Highest UNII Balance Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “CannTrust Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees latest sell-off overpricing recession risk – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Provides Casino Project Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Accelerated Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cenovus Energy, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Rayonier Advanced Materials, B2Gold, Match Group, and Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Resins Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rayonier Advanced had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Bank of America.