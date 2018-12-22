Revolution VR (RVR) fell to $0.0153805343 during a day

Revolution VR (RVR) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000774838000000002 or -4.80% trading at $0.0153805343. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Revolution VR (RVR) eyes $0.01691858773 target on the road to $0.0434191179104228. RVR last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0161553723 and low of $0.0146831801 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0161553723.

Revolution VR (RVR) is down -9.90% in the last 30 days from $0.01707 per coin. Its down -51.56% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03175 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RVR traded at $0.06172. RVR has 210.00M coins mined giving it $3.23 million market cap. Revolution VR maximum coins available are 210.00 million. RVR uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/11/2015.

Revolution VR, formerly known as Voxelus (VOX) is a platform that allows anyone, anywhere to create, share and play virtual reality games and experiences without writing a single line of code. Revolution VR includes a bundle of free assets that you can use to design with more content coming out every week.

RVR is a fork of Litecoin that is fully premined. Mining is possible but not recommended.

The team behind Revolution VR is quite impressive:

Halsey Minor – Founder of CNET , Salesforce , Google Voice , Chairman of Uphold (formerly Bitreserve), Chairman of Voxelus .

Martin Repetto – CEO and co-founder Voxelus

Máximo Radice – Voxelus Platform Developer

Michael Terpin – Voxelus & Voxel PR Team

Jim Blasko – C reator of Voxels

Revolution VR also features a stand-alone player app that plays the content created with the desktop tool on your PC, with or without Oculus Rift and on the Samsung Gear VR. We have support for real-time multiplayer.

You can check their latest trailer here: https://vimeo.com/157963300

The asset library can be expanded by purchasing content from designers all around the world in the Revolution VR Marketplace, an online 3D asset store where users can upload 3D assets that are curated and compatible with the Revolution VR platform. To operate in the Marketplace users need Voxels, the official currency of VR and the only form of money used inside the Revolution VR Platform.