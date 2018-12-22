Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 242.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 22,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 22,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,520 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36 million, down from 124,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57M shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. As per Thursday, January 12, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Needham maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Friday, November 3. Needham has “Buy” rating and $86.0 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, May 6 with “Mkt Perform”. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $87 target in Friday, November 30 report. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, November 4 by Leerink Swann. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 6.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 11,610 shares to 301,610 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 44,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ABC’s profit will be $322.14 million for 11.84 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Powell’s Blink, Cloud Earnings, & Trending Stocks: MCD, DLTR, YETI – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Com reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Piedmont Inv holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 5,345 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company owns 93,257 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 46,866 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 2,803 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 42,778 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 2.11M shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 28 shares. Gruss Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 11.98% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Montag A & Associates Inc holds 8,565 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 27,772 are owned by Cardinal. Manor Road Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 2.95% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102.0 target in Wednesday, March 7 report. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Monday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, February 23. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 22.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13,928 shares to 54,860 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 21,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,598 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.