Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (POWI) by 14.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, down from 80,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 339,127 shares traded or 38.42% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has declined 20.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.61% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 51.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 4,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,248 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 8,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.03M shares traded or 79.34% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex: Undervalued After Post-Earnings Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dun Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 26,622 shares to 1,562 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 17,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,057 shares, and cut its stake in Sendgrid Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Advisory Net Limited Co has 23 shares. Saturna Capital accumulated 44,379 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 14,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 80,945 shares. 114,613 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,236 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,654 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 74,861 shares. Visionary Asset Management has invested 0.1% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 798,757 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 328,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 6,700 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. SYNNEX had 37 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole to “Underperform” on Thursday, October 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Sunday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 29. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 27 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Needham. The company was reinitiated on Friday, June 24 by Needham. Needham reinitiated the shares of SNX in report on Tuesday, September 29 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 11 insider sales for $37.88 million activity. On Monday, October 1 Witt Marshall sold $51,060 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 600 shares. POLK DENNIS had sold 2,000 shares worth $169,611. 2,869 shares were sold by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT, worth $232,864 on Tuesday, October 23. SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD bought $9.56 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $256,203 was made by MURAI KEVIN M on Friday, October 26. $55,703 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares were sold by LEUNG SIMON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 8.22% less from 27.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Paloma Prns Mngmt has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Huntington Bancshares owns 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 944 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Manufacturers Life Company The has 18,400 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 404,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Co reported 5,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Service has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 49 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated reported 59,440 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 250,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 5,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Century holds 5,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 1,984 shares were sold by WALKER CLIFFORD, worth $143,742. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $8,802 was made by Barsan Radu on Monday, November 5. $404,287 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by IYER BALAKRISHNAN S on Tuesday, August 21. Sutherland Ben sold $10,103 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $8,787 were sold by Matthews David MH. BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS had sold 8,000 shares worth $457,919.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R Com New (NYSE:FBP) by 46,208 shares to 520,446 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atrion Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,479 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Among 7 analysts covering Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Power Integrations had 27 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, July 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 1 report. The stock of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 29. The stock of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Goldman Sachs and Others See More Weakness Across Semiconductor Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Power Integrations Unveils High-Efficiency Flyback Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs – Business Wire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 55.88% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.68 per share. POWI’s profit will be $8.80 million for 47.75 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.38% negative EPS growth.