Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc analyzed 6,668 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock declined 22.32%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 201,093 shares with $45.40 million value, down from 207,761 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 90.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc analyzed 242,832 shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)'s stock declined 5.98%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 24,185 shares with $720,000 value, down from 267,017 last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded or 171.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horrell Mngmt Inc invested in 0.26% or 2,359 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.86% or 14,289 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsam Prns (London) Limited invested in 23,000 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And Company has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Mgmt holds 75,985 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has 7.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,410 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 1.94% or 77,239 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset invested in 3.12% or 20,617 shares. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 2,212 shares. Moreover, Redwood Lc has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,031 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 16,072 shares. Financial And Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 2,353 shares. Augustine Asset Management accumulated 63,967 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, December 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, November 29. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $220 target.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why It's Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq" on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq" published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Why I'm Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq" on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "The Worst May Be Over For Apple's Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 90,199 shares to 340,709 valued at $16.11M in 2018Q3. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 17,024 shares and now owns 67,971 shares. Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was raised too.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Sba Communications Corp New stake by 2,443 shares to 73,543 valued at $11.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 65,499 shares and now owns 216,914 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.40 Per Share – Business Wire" on December 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "WhyHotel Raises $10M in Series A Funding and Announces New Pop-Up Locations – PRNewswire" published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha" on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Weingarten Realty boosts year FFO/share forecast range – Seeking Alpha" published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Weingarten Realty: NAV Discount Is No More – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 08, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.05 million activity. 102,454 shares were sold by RICHTER STEPHEN C, worth $3.16 million. ALEXANDER ANDREW M also sold $3.89 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10.