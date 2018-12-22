Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 804.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,975 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 57.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 264,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.68 million, up from 462,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20 million shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 03/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Fox May Allay Regulators’ Concerns Over Sky Bid; 26/03/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS DISCLOSES 2.789 PCT STAKE IN SKY PLC – REGULATORY FILING; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10, 2018 SPECIAL MEETING FOR VOTE ON; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 20 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Investec on Friday, October 30. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by BNP Paribas given on Friday, April 6. On Thursday, April 14 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberium on Thursday, October 29.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: The End Of Indonesian Saga – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teck sells stake in Quebrada Blanca copper project to Sumitomo for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Fines and Trends – Investing News Network” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Disappointing Fed drags European shares back to 2016 levels – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto approves $2.6B for high tech Western Australia iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.