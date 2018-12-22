Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 10.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,044 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29M, up from 161,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 31.50M shares traded or 108.35% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 29.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $983,000, down from 50,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 3.14 million shares traded or 76.59% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 15,191 shares. State Street invested in 3.73 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.23% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 18.62 million shares. Axa has invested 0.05% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sei Company has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 393,880 shares. Green Street Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 495,400 shares or 7.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.69M shares. American Century holds 0.04% or 1.49M shares. Carlson Lp has invested 0.21% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. 14,030 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.01% or 252,885 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 1.59 million are held by Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. STOR’s profit will be $93.50M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Store Capital Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Conviction Buy” on Friday, April 21. On Thursday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 10 report. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Ladenburg. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, February 24. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, April 12. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 91,019 shares to 109,924 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Among 36 analysts covering Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regions Financial Corp had 122 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Buy” rating by Vining Sparks on Friday, April 6. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. As per Thursday, October 8, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. SunTrust upgraded the shares of RF in report on Thursday, February 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 24 by FIG Partners. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, August 16. Nomura maintained the shares of RF in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14,080 shares to 12,676 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,639 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Group Inc.