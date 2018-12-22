Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake; Codexis Has 1.24 Sentiment

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 13.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 9,300 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock declined 15.85%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 79,900 shares with $13.43M value, up from 70,600 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $6.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.29% or $14.76 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 1.79M shares traded or 161.85% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive

Codexis Inc (CDXS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -4.22, from 5.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 47 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 38 sold and decreased positions in Codexis Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 36.87 million shares, down from 68.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Codexis Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 25 New Position: 22.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 3.35 million shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 3.98% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 3.08% in the stock. First Light Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 837,548 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $11.55 million activity.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. The company has market cap of $860.48 million. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable clients to perform chemistry screening. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 19 sales for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by ENRIGHT PATRICK G. The insider COZADD BRUCE C sold $207,290. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $105,000 was made by Young Matthew P. on Friday, November 23. Gray Peter had sold 715 shares worth $126,277 on Thursday, August 9. The insider MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK sold 200 shares worth $31,692. O’Keefe Kenneth W had sold 660 shares worth $116,563 on Thursday, August 9. 715 shares were sold by McSharry Heather Ann, worth $126,276.

Among 6 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, November 8 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, July 11 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, June 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, August 8 report.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 11,500 shares to 57,093 valued at $8.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) stake by 42,229 shares and now owns 20,171 shares. Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold JAZZ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 3.34% less from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hillsdale Invest owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin invested in 304 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.5% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Inc Ks invested in 17,293 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 10,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Senator Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 1.03 million shares or 2.22% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 49,500 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 93,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 203,222 shares. C Wide Group Inc Holdg A S holds 0.11% or 49,935 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 34,994 shares. Moreover, Sit Associate has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).