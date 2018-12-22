Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 14.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 331,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.90 million, up from 289,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 4.50 million shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 39,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,156 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.24 million, up from 312,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Oil in $50-$65/Barrel Band — CERAWeek Market Talk; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Clair Ridge Shows Company Devoted To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP Taking Advantage Of Lower Taxes In Angola – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP nears Angola project FID after Sonangol agreements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Monday, July 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 29 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Scotia Capital. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $871.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 82,006 shares to 135,771 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,569 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 12 analysts covering Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Penn National Gaming had 41 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $37 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by JP Morgan. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21 target in Friday, July 29 report. The stock of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 9. The stock of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Suntrust Robinson. The company was maintained on Monday, January 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 22. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.12 million activity. 32,196 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $1.13 million were sold by WILMOTT TIMOTHY J. Shares for $234,290 were sold by Reibstein Saul. On Friday, November 16 SCACCETTI JANE bought $21,380 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 1,000 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $442.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 26,500 shares to 255,678 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold PENN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 89.28 million shares or 3.81% more from 86.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 59,480 shares. Bamco New York owns 6.45 million shares. 833,469 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 11,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 242,896 shares. Assetmark has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 16,623 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 94,850 shares. 3.32 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 76,674 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Waterfront Partners Ltd Liability holds 3.82% or 866,177 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 39,131 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).