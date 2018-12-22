Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,186 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.71M, down from 108,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 14.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 848,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.73M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $148.34M, up from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 2.86M shares traded or 104.70% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 11.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47

Among 18 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust had 55 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Wednesday, April 19. On Wednesday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 22. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Boenning & Scattergood. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 9 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Friday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold RLJ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 172.10 million shares or 1.97% more from 168.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 14,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 32,410 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.23% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). 2.21 million were reported by Duff & Phelps Invest Management. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1,819 shares. 65,230 are held by Systematic Fin Mngmt L P. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 512,423 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 12,393 shares. Aew Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.38% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). 17,207 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 110,921 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5.29M shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 603,040 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $90.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,042 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “RLJ Lodging names new CEO – Washington Business Journal” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust shareholders sign off on FelCor acquisition, creating a $7B company – Washington Business Journal” published on August 16, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Names Carl A. Mayfield Executive Vice Presidentâ€”Design & Construction – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. Pankau Ronald A. had sold 187 shares worth $35,530 on Monday, December 10. 10,000 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $1.89M were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A. On Tuesday, July 10 Pietrowicz John W. sold $410,275 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,500 shares. 4,976 shares were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M., worth $878,762 on Tuesday, September 4. 5,847 shares were sold by Winkler Julie, worth $1.14M on Friday, November 16. Holzrichter Julie had sold 3,353 shares worth $626,039.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $148.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 60,779 shares to 280,224 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 102,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Financial Group, Erie Indemnity, FuelCell Energy, Hovnanian Enterprises, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: AMT, CME, ECL, WPC, PHM – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS downgrades CME as upside fully priced in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 4. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, February 1. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $204 target in Wednesday, November 28 report.