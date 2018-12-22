Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424.25 million, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (HIG) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85 million, down from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 5.56 million shares traded or 82.75% up from the average. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has declined 24.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $1.94M were sold by Gill Charles D.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, December 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $13100 target. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, April 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Thursday, July 23. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $119 target. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was initiated by HSBC.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,690 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $401.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 4,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 567 shares. Regent Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,155 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 28,467 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.29% or 29,051 shares in its portfolio. 97,296 are owned by First Bancshares Of Omaha. 9,177 were reported by Quantum Cap Management. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,741 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 2,247 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company reported 10.71M shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Osborne Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,665 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt accumulated 98,100 shares. 28,953 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Wespac Llc holds 22,369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HIG shares while 177 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 305.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 308.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 5,190 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt reported 14,315 shares stake. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 1.91 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Ledyard Bancorp holds 3,985 shares. Covington Capital Management has 1,295 shares. Parametric Port Lc has 0.06% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 1.40 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Com holds 29,573 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 85,025 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.05% or 127,979 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP accumulated 0.34% or 280,353 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 0% or 4,284 shares. Viking Global Lp stated it has 400,000 shares. Sage Financial Gru Inc invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moors & Cabot holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 14,720 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 67,000 shares to 952,748 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $207,184 worth of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was bought by Richardson Julie on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 23,906 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Bombara Beth Ann on Wednesday, August 1.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.81 per share. HIG’s profit will be $387.43 million for 9.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.09% negative EPS growth.