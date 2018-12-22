D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 6,093 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 48,053 shares with $6.64 million value, up from 41,960 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 117.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 89,785 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 166,304 shares with $7.33 million value, up from 76,519 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 12,013 shares to 6,577 valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fb Finl Corp stake by 94,071 shares and now owns 855,629 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was reduced too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J also sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares. $1.50M worth of stock was sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amer Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 28,820 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.55% or 220,176 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd has 1.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 4,367 are owned by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney &. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 80,587 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Smead accumulated 1.74 million shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 128,792 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 291,958 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisors Asset Management holds 1.61M shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset has 4.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Augustine Asset Incorporated holds 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 40,535 shares. Family Firm reported 6,221 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Strum & Towne Inc accumulated 41,650 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 140,575 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 10,276 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 2.35% stake. 25,449 are held by Harvest Capital Mgmt. Us Bankshares De stated it has 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 17,402 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt Inc reported 107,211 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 252,058 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Mgmt Grp invested in 2,974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 42,972 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 15,085 shares to 10,576 valued at $2.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 32,011 shares and now owns 23,399 shares. Mongodb Inc. was reduced too.