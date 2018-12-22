American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by 56.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 63,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,080 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68 million, down from 112,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 939,290 shares traded or 98.23% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,883 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.58M, down from 511,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.93 million shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Springfield, MO; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68; 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 31,100 shares to 282,863 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 54,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 9,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vantage Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 92,025 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 7,576 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt Incorporated reported 280 shares. Cadence Cap Management reported 0.08% stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 29,302 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 7,125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,261 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 14,900 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.68 million activity. 11,588 shares were sold by GUSTAFSSON ANDERS, worth $1.96 million. Another trade for 5,192 shares valued at $841,831 was made by LUDWICK ANDREW K on Thursday, August 16. Heel Joachim also sold $452,300 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider KAPUT JIM L sold $240,164. $254,849 worth of stock was sold by Cho Michael on Thursday, November 8. $104,344 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by SMITH MICHAEL A.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.27M for 12.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,019 activity. Shares for $141,270 were sold by SONNENBERG HARVEY L on Wednesday, December 12.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,017 shares to 13,897 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold DSW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 66.81 million shares or 4.32% less from 69.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 239,766 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 28,143 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 1,646 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 383,097 shares. Investment Of Virginia owns 7,120 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability stated it has 51,233 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Bancorp Of America De reported 0% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.24% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 22,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,301 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Shelton holds 7,272 shares.

