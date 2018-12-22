Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 85.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 91,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70,000, down from 106,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 21.91 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 41.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 170,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 237,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24 million, down from 407,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 251,350 shares traded or 76.61% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 66.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements

More recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Turns Bullish On AmBev’s Story (NYSE:ABEV) – Benzinga” on July 27, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Ambev Brewery: Excellent Business, Down 40% And Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for CalAmp, Infinera, Ambev SA, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Proto Labs, and Barrett Business Services â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $1.12B for 13.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering AmBev SA (NYSE:ABEV), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. AmBev SA had 14 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Friday, July 27 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 10 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 18. Goldman Sachs maintained Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, September 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Thursday, October 25.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,332 shares to 67,414 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 5 analysts covering Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ameresco had 18 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of AMRC in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMRC in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer maintained Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. TH Capital initiated the shares of AMRC in report on Friday, December 30 with “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer initiated Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, March 7. Roth Capital upgraded the shares of AMRC in report on Friday, May 5 to “Buy” rating.