Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Tesaro Inc (TSRO) stake by 17.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 109,600 shares as Tesaro Inc (TSRO)’s stock rose 103.15%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 735,000 shares with $28.67 million value, up from 625,400 last quarter. Tesaro Inc now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 4.23M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) has declined 11.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TSRO News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 03/05/2018 – TESARO 1Q REV. $49.7M, EST. $57.5M; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Among 5 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, November 7 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform”. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

07/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

07/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 Downgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Sell New Target: $12.5 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Galapagos Nv stake by 7,500 shares to 177,500 valued at $19.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced G1 Therapeutics Inc stake by 66,927 shares and now owns 233,073 shares. Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesaro Inc. (TSRO) Is Soaring After Bought By GlaxoSmithKline – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesaro (TSRO) Up 45.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “XBI, ACAD, TSRO, IONS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Strikes $5B M&A Deal With Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) In Quest To Boost Oncology Franchise – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/03/2018: TSRO, GSK, VNDA, GBT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since September 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $16,297 activity. Another trade for 72 shares valued at $2,336 was made by Oliveira Orlando on Saturday, September 1. $13,961 worth of Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) was sold by Huber Martin H. Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold TSRO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 62.87 million shares or 7.32% more from 58.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO). Cap Impact Limited Company holds 45,567 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Limited Com has 3.14M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 363,702 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 58,480 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Com owns 673,392 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 25,910 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO). Miracle Mile Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO). Eulav Asset reported 0.87% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Schwab Charles Inv owns 154,202 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability has 4,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 75,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tesaro had 16 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded the shares of TSRO in report on Tuesday, December 4 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSRO in report on Monday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The stock of Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Gabelli. Wedbush downgraded the shares of TSRO in report on Tuesday, December 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Leerink Swann.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Larger Firms Walk Away From Partnerships With Smaller Ones: How Bad Is The Damage? – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Under The Hood: FTXH Has 35% Upside – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Lower Expectations on Pharma Stocks IRWD and MDGL – Schaeffers Research” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.18, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $9.06 million activity. 29,551 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares with value of $583,632 were sold by Gilbert Halley E. Consylman Gina sold 1,358 shares worth $16,038. OLANOFF LAWRENCE S also sold $38,200 worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares. Another trade for 130,000 shares valued at $2.40 million was sold by Currie Mark G. The insider McHugh Julie sold $18,690. 30,000 shares were sold by MCCOURT Thomas A, worth $600,000.

The stock decreased 7.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.57 million shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 18.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED