Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 4.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.49M, up from 452,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 3.32M shares traded or 263.48% up from the average. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has risen 4.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA); 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 14,975 shares to 425,025 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 137,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Among 14 analysts covering Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had 31 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 31. Maxim Group upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on Friday, January 8 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $22 target in Monday, November 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, October 13. Leerink Swann maintained Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on Wednesday, May 4 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MNTA in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, January 30. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold MNTA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 73.91 million shares or 0.39% less from 74.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). 95,138 are held by United Services Automobile Association. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 114,846 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Profund Advsrs Lc owns 15,091 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 54,120 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 101,372 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 894,031 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 30,287 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,205 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Essex Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.04% or 12,533 shares. Reilly Lc has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. 229 shares were sold by Manning Anthony M., worth $3,227. 646 shares valued at $9,102 were sold by KWON YOUNG on Thursday, November 8. The insider Leicher Bruce sold $9,538. Another trade for 4,152 shares valued at $113,474 was made by Stoner Elizabeth on Monday, August 27. On Thursday, November 8 FIER IAN sold $3,072 worth of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 218 shares. 615 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares with value of $7,565 were sold by BELTRAMELLO JO ANN.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, July 9. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, December 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 2 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, November 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $177.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 21 by Cowen & Co.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 Bartlett Thomas A sold $3.30 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 20,000 shares. TAICLET JAMES D JR had sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25M on Monday, July 9. SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $130,795 worth of stock or 813 shares. On Monday, August 13 the insider REEVE PAMELA D A sold $1.07 million. Meyer Robert Joseph JR also sold $7.03 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, November 6. 163,166 shares valued at $25.59M were sold by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30.