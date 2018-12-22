Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 29.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,520 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, down from 30,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72M, down from 43,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by GBH Insights given on Thursday, January 18. As per Tuesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, August 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $160.0 target. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. J.P. Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 21 by S&P Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral”.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67M. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $900.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,659 shares to 434,991 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cordasco Net holds 0.11% or 762 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny reported 5,638 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldg Limited Company holds 2.89% or 416,629 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 0.28% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management owns 180,670 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 234,872 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.42% or 2.32 million shares. Csu Producer Res owns 6,000 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Meridian invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alyeska Inv Group LP invested in 0.03% or 16,458 shares. 10,493 were accumulated by Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Birmingham Capital Incorporated Al holds 1.76% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,175 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,207 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,982 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Par Management has invested 0.4% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 285,967 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com. Peak Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,042 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 0.19% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 69,947 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 217,158 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Citadel Advisors has 0.08% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 514,461 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 109,318 shares. Choate Advsr reported 824 shares. 11,652 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corp. Us Bankshares De invested in 0.03% or 27,953 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gp Inc owns 3.61% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 44,828 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 2,125 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 223 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. $1.48M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by KRAUS SCOTT E. On Thursday, August 23 the insider MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND sold $132,513. FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM sold $837,500 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $5.47M were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P. WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY sold $1.65 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, August 21. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold $4.40 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, November 9.

