Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 29.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 253,402 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 619,205 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.98M, down from 872,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 07/03/2018 Rockwell Collins Names Mini-Circuits as Top Supplier for 2018; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 13/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 13); 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019

Natixis increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 48.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 15,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, up from 32,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63 million shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) on Friday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of COL in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Headinvest Llc holds 30,680 shares. Tig Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.98 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 10,718 shares. 13,950 are owned by Suntrust Banks. National Pension Service invested 0.11% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). 797,953 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Longfellow Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 68,600 shares. Korea Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 1,895 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Entmt Inc New by 618,050 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $53.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) by 994,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Web Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW).

Natixis, which manages about $17.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14,833 shares to 20,137 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.30M shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $78.60 million activity. Shares for $14.38 million were sold by ILLIG CLIFFORD W. 381,139 shares valued at $24.41 million were sold by BURKE ZANE M on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Wednesday, December 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The rating was initiated by Avondale with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, October 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, September 4. Avondale downgraded the shares of CERN in report on Friday, February 10 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 23. The rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, June 23 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 174,513 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Montag A Assoc Inc stated it has 9,000 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 100,890 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% or 9,425 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bristol John W & Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2,654 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.49M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 3.20M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).