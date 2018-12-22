Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) stake by 37.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 568,458 shares as Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 2.10 million shares with $13.12 million value, up from 1.53M last quarter. Vipshop Holdings Ltd now has $3.45 billion valuation. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 35.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) stake by 46.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,155 shares as B & G Foods Inc New (BGS)’s stock declined 6.42%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 29,076 shares with $798,000 value, down from 54,231 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.17M shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO

Among 3 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.60 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Light profit guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods: Conservative Shoppers Shop Elsewhere – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods – A Sale, For Once – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly for AT&T Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods: Analyzing Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vipshop had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, August 14. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 10. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 11 by Goldman Sachs.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 694,346 shares to 2.30M valued at $437.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 3.78 million shares and now owns 14.93 million shares. Cnx Resources Corp was reduced too.