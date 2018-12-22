Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 44.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 22,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 266,192 shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 24.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Shares for $304,858 were sold by Barber James J. on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Brookmont Cap Management has invested 2.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 116,709 were accumulated by Marco Investment Mngmt Lc. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants holds 0.12% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company LP stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,313 shares stake. Moreover, Glovista Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,978 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 4,433 shares. Tcw Inc invested in 586,599 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.10M shares. Bancshares Of The West accumulated 18,522 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 865,644 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. City Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,195 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stephens. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 25. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by Edward Jones. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, September 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, July 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 20 by Loop Capital.

Among 8 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. ICF International had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 28 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ICFI in report on Friday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was initiated by Loop Capital. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was initiated by Barrington. SunTrust maintained the shares of ICFI in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 34,125 shares to 71,339 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 143,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ICFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 16.12 million shares or 0.39% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Management Gru Lc invested in 5,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 37,126 shares. Third Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 112,787 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 36,829 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.04% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Qs Lc invested in 8 shares. Capital Fund reported 4,300 shares stake. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,797 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regions owns 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 206 shares. Timessquare holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 307,805 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 31,023 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 27,668 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 1,081 shares.