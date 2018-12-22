Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 68.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 40.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $967,000, down from 30,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.51% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $290.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,117 shares to 1,830 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 24 analysts covering United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. United Rentals Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Friday, August 21 by Axiom Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Bank of America. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Monday, January 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 17 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, December 21. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, September 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 30 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. Elmore John R. also sold $3.05 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, July 23. OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of stock. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. 183,374 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $9.71 million were sold by CECERE ANDREW.