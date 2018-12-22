Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. AHH’s SI was 638,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 607,100 shares previously. With 179,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s short sellers to cover AHH’s short positions. The SI to Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.25M shares traded or 418.09% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has declined 2.40% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 25.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 7,915 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 14.40%. The Rothschild Capital Partners Llc holds 23,690 shares with $2.20M value, down from 31,605 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $5.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 2.59M shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Investors reported 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 8,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Carval Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,720 shares. 692,475 were reported by Wellington Grp Llp. Weik Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Asset Mngmt One, Japan-based fund reported 158,091 shares. Brinker Capital holds 3,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 377,805 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Schwab Charles Invest Management reported 617,562 shares. Grace & White Ny holds 10,968 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 265,924 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Addison Company has 1.23% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Among 9 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 8. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12300 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 7 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Thursday, August 16 report.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.47 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $357,150 activity. 320 shares were bought by STEWART LISA A, worth $26,897 on Thursday, August 30. ALBI JOSEPH R sold 1,750 shares worth $175,175. On Friday, December 14 the insider SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO sold $104,768. TEAGUE L PAUL sold $104,104 worth of stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $967.74 million. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 38.1 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armada Hoffler Properties had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, July 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Bank of America maintained Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) rating on Monday, August 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16.75 target.