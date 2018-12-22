Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,106 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, down from 32,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 25.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 7,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,690 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 2.59 million shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 0.57% or 16,615 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Lc has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 251,207 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited has 8.29M shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29.48M shares. Conestoga Limited Company stated it has 2,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Assocs holds 7,875 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 491,083 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 450,529 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 3.48% or 5.58 million shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens Northern has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 300 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. 76,632 were reported by Atwood Palmer Inc.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 17 by Zacks. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Maxim Group. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 24 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 25. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $366.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,493 shares to 1,584 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 17,782 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Services Incorporated. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1,540 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 28,078 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 44,145 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Fca Corporation Tx has invested 1.13% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Chevy Chase Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kingfisher Cap Ltd invested in 0.47% or 9,413 shares. Arosa Cap Lp holds 0.32% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cwm Ltd Com owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.83% or 118,033 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $357,150 activity. 1,750 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $175,175 were sold by ALBI JOSEPH R. Another trade for 320 shares valued at $26,897 was bought by STEWART LISA A. TEAGUE L PAUL sold $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, June 27.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $225.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,670 shares to 126,775 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.