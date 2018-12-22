Rothschild Investment Corp increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 174.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 25,300 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 39,832 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 14,532 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $10.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 80.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 35,548 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 17.21%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 8,469 shares with $277,000 value, down from 44,017 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CNQ in report on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, December 7.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 99.84% or $367.93 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $710.46 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.16% negative EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) stake by 232,836 shares to 296,026 valued at $859,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) stake by 181,513 shares and now owns 299,292 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Ltd Liability Company has 177 shares. Moreover, Permit Limited Liability has 3.13% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 100,000 shares. Putnam Ltd reported 0% stake. Alps Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 39,392 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 15 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Tru LP owns 1.63 million shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company owns 203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldg invested in 0.19% or 20,000 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pnc Fin Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 38,351 shares. 1,525 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 10,942 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 104,700 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Monday, October 29 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Friday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 15. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Ralph Lauren Corp Cl A (NYSE:RL) stake by 7,043 shares to 7,170 valued at $986,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,110 shares and now owns 6,935 shares. Dominion Resources Inc Va (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. Another trade for 1,681 shares valued at $80,148 was made by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 24,938 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by LONG MARK P.