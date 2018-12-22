Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 69.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 27,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, down from 40,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 7.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 12,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,295 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.96M, up from 166,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, November 29 to “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, March 28. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $125 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of MCD in report on Friday, February 2 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cleveland on Wednesday, April 12 to “Buy”. Nomura maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 151,950 shares to 426,410 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 54,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Shares for $2.67 million were sold by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24. Krulewitch Jerome N sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.17% or 70,710 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.49% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,394 shares. Overbrook Corp reported 27,438 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 152,238 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reported 61,510 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Cedar Hill Assoc Lc holds 0.05% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 7,660 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,531 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,019 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 669,427 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,290 shares. Atria Invs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley raves on McDonald’s potential – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chick-fil-A gobbles up more market share – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slower pace for McDonald’s U.S. store remodels – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Earnings Growth To Drive The Dividend Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene CAR-T candidate shows positive action in heavily-pretreated CLL & SLL patients – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 7. UBS maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by TheStreet. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 1 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 30 report.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $848.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:DFS) by 4,840 shares to 101,983 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 106,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,460 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. On Wednesday, June 27 the insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. $4.88M worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. 16,850 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.50M were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. 1,013 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Schumacher Laura J sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81 million.