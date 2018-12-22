Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 18.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,288 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95 million, up from 387,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 14,963 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has declined 29.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in Kopin Corp (KOPN) by 117.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 208,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,380 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $933,000, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in Kopin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 17.78% or $0.2098 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9702. About 1.66 million shares traded or 491.16% up from the average. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 55.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Among 5 analysts covering Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pointer Telocation Ltd had 12 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 17 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Roth Capital. The stock of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, August 15. The stock of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) earned “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, November 20. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Monday, March 12.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) by 51,109 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,520 shares, and cut its stake in Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs (NASDAQ:SODA).

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $111,414 activity. Another trade for 18,598 shares valued at $26,595 was made by CHOI HONG K on Tuesday, December 11. The insider SNEIDER RICHARD sold 18,598 shares worth $26,595.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.85, from 1.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold KOPN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 35.74 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 11,813 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 20,313 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 693,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 424 shares. 6.61M were accumulated by Awm Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,572 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 20,000 shares. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 43,500 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 94,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability Co holds 385,380 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 33,586 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 14,564 shares stake. 2,131 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $292.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 37,250 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 390,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,210 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).