Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 41.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 15,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, up from 38,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 22.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 12,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 67,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99 million, up from 55,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,406 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,384 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 19,397 shares to 39,841 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 9,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,012 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc Cl A.

