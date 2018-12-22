Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 0.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 41 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 29,627 shares with $1.32 billion value, up from 29,586 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 192.62% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Dsam Partners Llp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 323.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 200,346 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 8.10%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 262,346 shares with $19.43 million value, up from 62,000 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $51.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is CSX A Bargain After Its Recent Correction? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Cowen Joins Chorus Of Trucking Bears But Says 3PLs Are Safe – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Today’s Pickup: Voicing Confidence At CSX, And Another California Drayage Lawsuit – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – CSX CEO Waxes On Precision Railroading, Reiterated That The Customer Is At The Core – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CSX had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $84 target. Citigroup maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Loop Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSX in report on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 17.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Leggett & Platt’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Stock marketâ€™s selloff is only half-done, and final leg will come in 2019, warns Morgan Stanley strategist – MarketWatch” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $720,912 activity. FLANIGAN MATTHEW C sold 15,672 shares worth $720,912.