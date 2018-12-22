Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 106 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.40 million, down from 1,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02M shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 21.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 13,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 74,462 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, up from 61,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88 million shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 334,609 shares to 603,170 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,184 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $276.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 880 shares to 8,530 shares, valued at $875.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU).