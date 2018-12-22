Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 40 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,240 shares with $729.84M value, up from 3,200 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com now has $16.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 5544.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 102,579 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 104,429 shares with $24.53M value, up from 1,850 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $85.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank Commerce, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 33,643 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 24,665 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested in 0.59% or 15,000 shares. D E Shaw And holds 594,571 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt holds 0.68% or 14,701 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 2,700 shares. American Mgmt Communication, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 117,282 shares stake. Hsbc Pcl holds 107,384 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 12,254 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Tremblant Capital Gru has 4.26% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 360,356 shares. Light Street Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 398,250 shares stake. Forbes J M Llp has 26,311 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $856,330 were sold by Klarich Lee on Thursday, August 9. On Monday, July 2 MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.19M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 40,000 shares. Bonanno Kathleen also sold $229,021 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. $6.25 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Anderson Mark. Shares for $463,512 were sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J on Wednesday, September 12. $5.32M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, December 7.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs (GLD) stake by 1,640 shares to 31,250 valued at $3.52B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 15 shares and now owns 15,280 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 19 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, September 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $275 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by First Analysis given on Friday, November 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 7. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, November 30. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight”.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 30,060 shares to 296,574 valued at $33.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 23,563 shares and now owns 566,920 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $235 target in Thursday, July 12 report. Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 7 report. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 5. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 17 to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock or 4,163 shares. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $1.49 million was made by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $625,260 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $458,976 worth of stock was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. 15,000 shares valued at $3.29M were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. On Monday, October 29 the insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M. $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E.