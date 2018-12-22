Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 0.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 3,883 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 394,461 shares with $44.51M value, down from 398,344 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.31, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 40 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 19 decreased and sold stakes in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.51 million shares, up from 13.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Boulder Growth & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 28 New Position: 12.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Karpus Mngmt has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meyer Handelman Com stated it has 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reliance Of Delaware invested 1.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 90,161 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 331,546 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company reported 109,381 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 0.04% or 99,954 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 3.67 million shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.26% or 15,077 shares in its portfolio. General American Investors owns 188,900 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,477 shares. Moreover, Central Asset Investments & Hldgs (Hk) Limited has 7.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilltop Holdings holds 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,629 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.