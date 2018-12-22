Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,289 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39M, up from 126,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 3.07 million shares traded or 161.60% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) by 399.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 14.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $194.12 million, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 33.50M shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE, BARRICK HELD PRODUCTIVE TALKS ON KABANGA PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 06/03/2018 Barrick Fosters Ownership Culture By Making Employees Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Paige Ellis: BREAKING: Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk has died at age 90; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Avg Realized Gold Price $1,332 Per Ounce; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,400 MLN- $1,600 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy U.S. Steel, Sell Barrick Gold in Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK REPORTS CONVERSION OF PUEBLO VIEJO POWER PLANT TO NATUR; 09/05/2018 – Barrick buys 20% stake in group developing Idaho gold mine

Among 24 analysts covering Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold Corp. had 98 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, September 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Jefferies. Mackie upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 31 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 6 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Thursday, May 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 14.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,516 shares to 30,292 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Among 24 analysts covering Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cyrusone Inc had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Gabelli. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 23 report. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 2 by Guggenheim. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 25. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 25 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ejf Capital Ltd Co holds 10,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 211 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 100,360 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Consolidated Gru Llc has 0.74% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Kistler reported 284 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 33,719 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 285,505 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 357,997 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 7,293 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 12.39M shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp reported 461,284 shares.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Jackson Robert M sold 1,514 shares worth $90,840. The insider Wojtaszek Gary J sold $665,028.