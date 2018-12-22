Rupee (RUP) hits new $0.000697275000000001 price after 5.22% rise during a day

Rupee (RUP) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000697275000000001 or 5.22% trading at $0.0140617125. According to International Crypto Analysts, Rupee (RUP) eyes $0.01546788375 target on the road to $0.0249174502064919. RUP last traded at Graviex exchange. It had high of $0.0172381875 and low of $0.0117762 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0133644375.

Rupee (RUP) is down -0.20% in the last 30 days from $0.01409 per coin. Its up 177.68% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.005064 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RUP traded at $0.08072. RUP has 24.00M coins mined giving it $337,481 market cap. Rupee maximum coins available are 24.00 million. RUP uses Lyra2REv2 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 04/05/2017.

Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.