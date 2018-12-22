Among 2 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coeur Mining had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, July 10. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $10.5 New Target: $8.5 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $10 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Matthews International Corporation (MATW) stake by 123.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 170,992 shares as Matthews International Corporation (MATW)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 308,921 shares with $15.49M value, up from 137,929 last quarter. Matthews International Corporation now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 508,243 shares traded or 229.11% up from the average. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 23.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 18/04/2018 – Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 07/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons To Work On Deals For Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matthews International Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATW); 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Matthews to close casket plant in Indiana – Pittsburgh Business Times” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Profit From All the Suffering in Matthews International Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 15, 2018 : NVDA, AMAT, JWN, POST, WSM, HTHT, GLOB, ESE, MATW, WAIR, SCVL, REDU – Nasdaq” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matthews International Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matthews International had 2 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 19 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold MATW shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 1.07% more from 25.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 6,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 190,210 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Jennison Assoc Lc invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 5,138 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 20,200 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 325,018 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 10,432 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Argi Investment Serv Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 31,674 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 5,059 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $40,930 activity. $40,930 worth of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) was bought by SCHAWK DAVID A.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 8,200 shares to 88,177 valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) stake by 37,900 shares and now owns 418,741 shares. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Agenus Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Forget the Noise, Follow the Dollar-CDE-V.ABN-V.GBR – Stockhouse” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Couer Mining reports strong Q2 production, raises full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $928.96 million. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $39,837 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,180 was made by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Monday, November 26. Edwards Sebastian had sold 2,368 shares worth $9,060 on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $3,927 was bought by MELLOR ROBERT E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 129.02 million shares or 4.81% more from 123.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 190,437 shares. Thompson Davis And Co reported 10 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 19,551 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Sprott stated it has 1.45% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Amer Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 123,082 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 939,556 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 10,212 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 34,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 38,494 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company owns 566,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 0% stake.