S&T Bank Upped By $695,799 Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Position; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Sentiment Is 0.44

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 0.44 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.21, from 0.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 4 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in China Automotive Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 710,705 shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

S&T Bank increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 8.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 53,523 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 36.94%. The S&T Bank holds 659,065 shares with $8.65 million value, up from 605,542 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $3.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align Technology Receives Multiple Product Awards for iTero Element 2 and iTero Element Flex Scanners – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : RCII, AEG, FLEX, SQQQ, NVS, AMD, QQQ, GE, UL, CFG, BHP, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 18 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 10,468 shares valued at $144,642 was made by Barbier Francois on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, June 27 the insider Humphries Paul sold $393,551. $117,285 worth of stock was sold by Britt Douglas on Monday, July 2. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M had sold 45,269 shares worth $648,714. Shares for $44,424 were sold by Bennett David P. Tan Lay Koon sold 430 shares worth $5,315. Shares for $147,364 were sold by Collier Christopher on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold FLEX shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 805,236 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 252,200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 515,000 shares. 5.37 million are held by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 3.01 million shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 1,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 507 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.27 million shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 39,908 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% stake. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 6.37M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 217,142 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 6.65 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1,378 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Flex had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Friday, October 26. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Argus Research.

The stock decreased 8.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 13,287 shares traded. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has declined 52.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive Sees FY Rev $520M; 29/03/2018 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC CAAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q EPS 14c; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q Rev $134.1M; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive Cash and Cash Equivalents, Pledged Cash and Short-Term Investments Were $125.7M as of Dec 31; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – THE JV COMPANY TO BE OWNED AS TO 66.6% AND 33.4% BY HENGLONG AND KYB CHINA, RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23

More notable recent China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Automotive Systems updates on new orders – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2018: WGO, GIS, CAAS, FCAU, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO, CVS – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Automotive Systems announces share repurchase – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Stuyvesant Capital Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 34,907 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 106,924 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 34,996 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59 shares.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $77.84 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.