Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 1. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, December 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 8. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, April 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAC in report on Monday, October 9 with “Neutral” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.03 million shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $825.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 15,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,353 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VRNS’s profit will be $2.65M for 141.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Varonis Systems had 69 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 23 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, January 12. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, December 5. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Imperial Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of VRNS in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, August 10.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32,500 shares to 143,966 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,736 activity.