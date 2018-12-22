Saab AB (SAAB-B) Plunges -1.66% on Dec 22

Shares of Saab AB (STO:publ) last traded at 313.6, representing a move of -1.66%, or -5.3 per share, on volume of 424,726 shares. After opening the trading day at 317.3, shares of Saab AB traded in a close range. Saab AB currently has a total float of 106.78 million shares and on average sees 586,947 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 298.4 and high of 431.15.

Nasdaq Stockholm: A Nordic Nation’s Pride

Sweden is home to one of the best and most accomplished economies in the world. It is truly a pride of the European Union (EU), especially now that Great Britain has decided to leave the political organization. Saab AB is not very concern for its investors. With the Brexit, the Swedish economy is now more than ever at a more competent position to carry out growth prospects.

Stockholm Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stockholm

The Nasdaq Stockholm, located in Frihamnen, Stockholm, is the primary stock exchange in Sweden. It is also one of the main stock exchanges in other Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

The Nasdaq Stockholm had been established as early as 1863, making it one of the oldest stock exchange in Europe and in the world as well. Until about the first half of the calendar year 1990, trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm occurs on the floor at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building. Electronic trading was only launched on June 1, 1990. And now it provides numerous improvements in the common work for Saab AB.

Nasdaq, Inc. owns the Nasdaq Stockholm since 2008. Consequently, it is part of Nasdaq Nordic, a subsidiary of Nasdaq founded in 2003. Other stock exchanges overseen by Nasdaq Nordic include the Armenia Stock Exchange or Nasdaq OMX Armenia, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Helsinki Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Helsinki, the Iceland Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Iceland, the Riga Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic, and the Tallinn Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic.

As of March, more than 300 companies are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. In totality, it has a market capitalization of roughly $1.26 trillion.

The regular trading session on the Nasdaq Stockholm begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30)

The OMXS30 is the benchmark Swedish index measuring the top 30 stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm based on market capitalization. It uses the base value of 125 points, which has a base date of September 1986. The OMXS30 has numerous sectors; and the three biggest sectors include Consumer Services, Financials, and Industrials. OMXS30 guarantee the stability for Saab AB work, as well.

The components of the OMXS30 are reviewed semi-annually in order to guarantee an accurate representation of the Swedish equity market. During rebalancing periods, it is only normal for the OMXS30 to forego some components and welcome new ones. It always depends on the companies’ liquidity, market capitalization, and several other factors.

The OMXS30 has touched its all-time low of 98.86 points in November 1987. The substantial losses are widely attributed to the Black Monday, an occurrence that had shaken the global equity market. It all began when stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had significantly declined on October 19, 1987.

Eventually, the OMXS30 was able to recoup from the dark times in global economy history. It has touched its all-time high of 1,719.93 in April 2015.

Today is the best time to enter the European equity market, particularly that of Sweden. And perhaps check some companies like Saab AB. With low interest rates, Europe is surely an ideal place for investors to bet on through the Nasdaq Stockholm.

More notable recent Saab AB (STO:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade The T-X Trainer Award – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in SAAB Aktiebolag (173/18) – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Ibtimes.com published: “Brazilians Aren’t Happy About $4.5 Billion Purchase Of Saab Gripen Fighter Jets – International Business Times” on December 19, 2013. More interesting news about Saab AB (STO:publ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Saab Receives Order From FMV Concerning Hardware to Naval Sonar System 135/137 – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2011 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “The Law Of Jante: How A Swedish Cultural Principle Drives Ikea, Ericsson And Volvo, And Beat The Financial Crisis – International Business Times” with publication date: August 23, 2013.

Saab AB provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.49 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Saab Kockums. It has a 39.12 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.