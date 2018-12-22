Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23 million, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 181.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.61 million, up from 718,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 2.06M shares traded or 139.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Permian Basinâ€™s Pipeline Woes Are About to Ease – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American found guilty in 2015 California oil spill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American says Chiang to succeed retiring Armstrong as CEO Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $279,063 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Research Inc invested in 2.43% or 5.95M shares. Highland Mngmt LP owns 28,294 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Barnett & Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Syntal Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 29,523 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 237,595 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 11,684 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 4,236 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 54,043 shares. Heronetta Management LP stated it has 3.73% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Miller Howard Invests New York accumulated 2.47 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 13,776 shares. Perella Weinberg Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,961 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 15,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com holds 254,172 shares.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $168.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:BPL) by 120,135 shares to 270,287 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Common Stock (NYSE:WMB) by 153,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,560 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, May 31 report. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13 to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 1. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 8. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 6 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.7% or 933,120 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares has 397 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 61,906 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.21M shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 27,353 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 1.63 million shares. Stone Run Capital owns 19,600 shares. 13,423 are held by Northern. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 612 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0.01% or 52,374 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Us Fincl Bank De reported 13,063 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 33,786 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 11,927 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $51 target in Monday, December 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 30 to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, January 22 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 27. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was initiated by JonesTrading with “Buy”.