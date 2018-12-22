Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) stake by 12.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 18,451 shares as Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)’s stock declined 15.58%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 125,501 shares with $3.76 million value, down from 143,952 last quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 3.15M shares traded or 698.53% up from the average. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has declined 18.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WGP News: 17/04/2018 WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS 1Q CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.56875/UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Western Gas EP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGP); 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Among 2 analysts covering Velocys (LON:VLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Velocys had 3 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of VLS in report on Monday, September 10 with “Speculative Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Numis Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Monday, September 10. See Velocys plc (LON:VLS) latest ratings:

10/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Speculative Buy Old Target: GBX 40.00 New Target: GBX 25.00 Reiteration

10/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 30.00 Maintain

The stock increased 7.55% or GBX 0.36 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5.05. About 393,444 shares traded. Velocys plc (LON:VLS) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Velocys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of technology for the production of synthetic fuels. The company has market cap of 20.75 million GBP. The firm offers catalysts with microchannel reactors used in smaller scale gas-to-liquids and biomass-to-liquids plants. It currently has negative earnings. It serves renewable fuels, gas monetization, and associated gas markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Western Gas Equity had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of WGP in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $39 target in Monday, September 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Bank of America.