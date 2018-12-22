Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 63.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 40,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $583,000, down from 64,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 9,800 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 19,013 shares. Miller Howard Invs accumulated 1.13% or 801,561 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 34,106 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 37,631 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 7,675 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.19% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 308,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 10,462 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Principal Financial Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd holds 0.23% or 1,200 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd reported 5,596 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 202,076 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PDFS, VRTX, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 15 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 30 by Credit Agricole. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Thursday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by FBN Securities. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by Brean Capital. BTIG Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 29 with “Overweight”.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Friday, March 24. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 22. Jefferies maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Thursday, June 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 8. On Monday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Friday, January 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.0 target in Sunday, October 1 report. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and $25 target in Monday, January 11 report.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel tariff adds $40M ‘tax’ to pipeline project, Plains exec tells Congress – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Plains All American Concerns (NYSE:PAA) Fade, Morgan Stanley Sees 20% Return – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Permian Basinâ€™s Pipeline Woes Are About to Ease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.40 million shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 80,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na holds 136,474 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.45% or 222,738 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 10.06M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 36,050 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd holds 42.47M shares or 9.54% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 848,012 shares. Alps Advsr invested 6.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny reported 0.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cordasco Network reported 142 shares stake. Hap Trading Llc stated it has 0.11% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Huntington Fincl Bank owns 77,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.2% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 92,895 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc accumulated 22,426 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59 million for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.