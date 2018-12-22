Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 65.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 32,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,979 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $791,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53 million shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is a Standout and Priced Accordingly — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™; 30/03/2018 – Comedy Legend Tracy Morgan & Racing Royalty Nelson Piquet Jr. Lead Electric Vehicle Parade To Open New York Auto Show; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Group Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGHL); 18/04/2018 – Fletcher Builing Target Cut 13% to NZ$7/Share by Morgan Stanley

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 19. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 13. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 24. UBS downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, January 19 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 18. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $82 target. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $263.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 2,300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620. 7,855 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 1.05% or 499,478 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 3.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 167,527 shares. The California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 5.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Company reported 4,110 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maine-based Davis R M has invested 1.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foundation Res Mngmt has 476,001 shares for 7.82% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 30,647 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. 748,752 were reported by Welch And Forbes Limited Co. Smithbridge Asset De holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,801 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.42% or 416,484 shares. Grimes, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,858 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 22,049 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 11,325 shares to 24,325 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 86,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Monday, June 19 report. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Bank of America. maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 10 report. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Thursday, January 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Investments Lc holds 1.07M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Covington Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,096 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Whitnell And holds 17,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.2% or 947,703 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 254,642 shares. Vanguard holds 94.65M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.15% or 43,001 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 20,775 shares. The Illinois-based One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Burt Wealth reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 102 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).