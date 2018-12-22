Sanders Capital Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc acquired 89,679 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 5.49 million shares with $846.42M value, up from 5.40M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 11.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock declined 23.74%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.97 million shares with $167.65 million value, up from 1.77M last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.70M shares traded or 140.01% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 42.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 61,464 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,434 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 4.02% or 34,493 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 11,819 shares. Loudon Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 2.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company has 105,230 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Management Communication has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karpus reported 2,060 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.17% or 7,585 shares in its portfolio. 3,250 were reported by Ashford Capital Mgmt. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 55,065 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638 on Thursday, December 13. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. 1,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. On Friday, November 16 Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 264,465 shares. 30,943 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $4.41M.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 316,530 shares to 197,158 valued at $10.26M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 44,092 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(DRIP), (GUSH) – This Leveraged ETF Has Doubled This Month – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials: Flying High – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental: Growing, But Risky – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cemex Still Undervalued – And Somewhat Underwhelming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Materials had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. Citigroup maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) stake by 4,600 shares to 144,050 valued at $14.43 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 4,950 shares and now owns 116,250 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) was reduced too.