Among 2 analysts covering Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Astec Industries had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ASTE in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $53 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $63 Maintain

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased Idexx Laboratories Inc Com (IDXX) stake by 17.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 10,534 shares as Idexx Laboratories Inc Com (IDXX)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 49,918 shares with $12.46M value, down from 60,452 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories Inc Com now has $15.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35M shares traded or 132.93% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,511 shares to 110,614 valued at $29.86 million in 2018Q3. It also upped West Pharmaceutical Svsc Incor (NYSE:WST) stake by 2,793 shares and now owns 119,946 shares. Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1,767 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fmr Ltd stated it has 254,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 1.79% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ima Wealth Inc reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank &, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,067 shares. Assetmark has 0.11% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 48,112 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 12,173 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0.01% or 2,055 shares. Moreover, Qcm Cayman has 1.16% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,416 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 450 shares. Parkside Bancshares And invested in 0.01% or 98 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% or 125,894 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 39,933 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. HENDERSON REBECCA M also sold $682,992 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, November 27. $2.76 million worth of stock was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Tuesday, August 21. 3,313 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares with value of $666,823 were sold by Studer Jacqueline. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37 million. Lane Michael sold $1.44M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 4 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 5.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 385,809 shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 42.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $661.81 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 0.31% more from 20.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,280 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 4,940 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 1,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 34,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 33,501 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Broadview Advsrs Limited Co holds 1% or 116,187 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 166,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,280 shares or 0% of the stock.