Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased Global Payments Inc Com (GPN) stake by 1.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc acquired 4,385 shares as Global Payments Inc Com (GPN)’s stock declined 17.35%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 262,705 shares with $33.47M value, up from 258,320 last quarter. Global Payments Inc Com now has $15.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32M shares traded or 72.38% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Slap Inc (FTGC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.24, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased holdings in Slap Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.58 million shares, down from 8.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Slap Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 11 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in First Trust Global Tact Cmdty Strat ETF for 233,397 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 159,041 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cls Investments Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Securities Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Sns Financial Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 68,125 shares.

The ETF decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 204,554 shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. First Trust Global Tact Cmdty Strat ETF (FTGC) has declined 6.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 98,110 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested in 26,779 shares. 3,923 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Frontier Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 117,271 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Condor Cap Management stated it has 18,410 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 1,925 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 19,393 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 90,000 shares. Palestra Mngmt Ltd accumulated 186,165 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb Associate has invested 2.7% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Axa owns 377,613 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww has 7,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.88% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).