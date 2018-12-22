Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.85, from 2.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 28 funds increased and opened new positions, while 20 sold and decreased positions in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.93 million shares, up from 3.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 12.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 470,150 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 4.33M shares with $142.38 million value, up from 3.86 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $8.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 40,165 shares traded or 232.05% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 6.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 215,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 53,409 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,800 shares.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $188.67 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 5 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 2.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 13,525 shares to 89,560 valued at $7.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) stake by 163,407 shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.